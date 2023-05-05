Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,120. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

