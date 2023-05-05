Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.