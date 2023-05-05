Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

