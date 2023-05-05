Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

