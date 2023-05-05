Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $128.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

