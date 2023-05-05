Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

DVN opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

