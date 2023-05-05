Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $102.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

