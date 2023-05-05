Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

