Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.