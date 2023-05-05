Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

