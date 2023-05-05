Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $430.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

