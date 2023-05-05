Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,818 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.7 %

TTD opened at $61.44 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.46, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,255,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

