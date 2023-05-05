Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

