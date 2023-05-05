Highland Capital Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

