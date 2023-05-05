Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

