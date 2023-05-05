Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.67 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.