Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($25.99) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.99) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.99) to GBX 1,740 ($21.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,915 ($23.93).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 1,869 ($23.35) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,804.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.67) and a one year high of GBX 1,887.50 ($23.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,748.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,609.53.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.