Hitek Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIT) Quiet Period Set To End on May 10th

Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 10th. Hitek Global had issued 3,200,000 shares in its public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Hitek Global’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

Hitek Global stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Hitek Global has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Hitek Global Company Profile

Hitek Global Inc is an information technology consulting and solutions service provider principally in China. The company’s lines of business include services to small and medium businesses, which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System tax devices, ACTCS services and IT services as well as services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales.

