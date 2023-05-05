Holistic Financial Partners Takes $662,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $7,390,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,334,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

XOM stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.