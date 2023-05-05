Hologic, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

