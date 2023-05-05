Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider David Lis Purchases 100,000 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider David Lis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,488.76).

Hostmore Stock Up 5.8 %

MORE stock opened at GBX 18.18 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hostmore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.40.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

