Howard E. Mckenzie Sells 412 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $197.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.