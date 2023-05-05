Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.200-6.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.30.

NYSE HWM opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

