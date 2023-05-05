HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 900

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 771 ($9.63).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 584 ($7.30) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 577.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.96. The company has a market capitalization of £116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 973.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

