HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.53) to GBX 671 ($8.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $727.10.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

