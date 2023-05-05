HSBC Upgrades bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to “Hold”

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMFGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

