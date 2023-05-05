HSBC Upgrades bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) to “Hold”

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
bioMérieux Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.75. bioMérieux has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $110.14.
About bioMérieux
