Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $87.44 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 44758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

