Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 3.8 %

HYFM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 206.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.