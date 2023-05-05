Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 3.8 %
HYFM opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $57.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.