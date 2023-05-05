Ian Marchant Purchases 35,000 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) insider Ian Marchant acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £109,550 ($136,869.07).

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 302 ($3.77) on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 211 ($2.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.62 ($4.09). The company has a market cap of £861.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,006.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 297.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.