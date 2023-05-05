IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IEX stock opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average is $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

