IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.93. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $469.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.30. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

