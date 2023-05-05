IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,391 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

MMP stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

