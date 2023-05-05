IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.