IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 892,907 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,520,000.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

