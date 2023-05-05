IFP Advisors Inc Has $945,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.56% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JSML. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $272,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

