IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 584.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,370 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 113,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,164 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 80,055 shares during the period.

POCT stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

