IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,405 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,946 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 254,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 120,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $97.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

