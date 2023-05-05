IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,457 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,094. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

