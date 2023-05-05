IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,312 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,148,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $360.80 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

