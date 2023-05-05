IFP Advisors Inc Sells 75,209 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,209 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

