IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $159,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $176.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

