IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.07. IGM Financial had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$815.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$38.57 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

