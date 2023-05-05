Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Reduced by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 7.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Incyte by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

