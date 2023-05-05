Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

