Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $73.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

