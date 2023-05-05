Insider Buying: abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Purchases £4,920 in Stock

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) insider Mark Florance bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £4,920 ($6,146.93).

LON:AAIF opened at GBX 206 ($2.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £348.33 million, a PE ratio of -2,060.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237 ($2.96).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

