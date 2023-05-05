Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,817.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

