Insider Buying: Fadel Partners, Inc. (LON:FADL) Insider Purchases £20,880 in Stock

Fadel Partners, Inc. (LON:FADL – Get Rating) insider Vicary James Gibbs bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,880 ($26,086.96).

Fadel Partners Price Performance

Shares of Fadel Partners stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.84) on Friday. Fadel Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 144 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.87).

