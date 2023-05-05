Insider Buying: Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider Buys £640,000 in Stock

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bridgen acquired 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £640,000 ($799,600.20).

LON:FAR opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.14) on Friday. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.38 ($0.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The stock has a market cap of £50.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.04.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

