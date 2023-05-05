Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Purchases $397,920.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $397,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $16.16 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

